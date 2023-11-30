Kapital Bank Has Increased Its Deposit Rate

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Kapital Bank, the country's leading bank, preferred by nearly 6
million customers for its quality and secure services, has changed
the terms of its deposit product. As per the new conditions, the
maximum deposit in AZN currency has been increased to 9% for 12
months, and to 3.5% for 36 months in USD currency.
The new campaign has been launched for deposits in AZN currency.
As per the terms of the campaign, which will be valid until January
31, 2024, customers get 9% income for 12 months. It is possible to
deposit any amount to the bank, with a minimum of 500 AZN. Along
with getting high interest rate,“Kapital” deposit enables you to
deposit an amount by at least 100 AZN. Interest is paid monthly or
at the end of the term. The insured amount is 100,000 AZN.
According to the new, more profitable rule for customers, the
deposit interest rate in US dollars has been increased to 3.5%. The
deposit term is determined between 12 and 36 months. You can
deposit any amount at the bank, with a minimum of 500 USD.
Alongside earning high interest through capital investment, you can
increase the deposited amount by as little as 100 USD. Interest is
paid monthly or at the end of the term. The insured amount is
equivalent to 100,000 AZN.
Moreover, the new“Digital Deposit” product will soon be
launched in Birbank mobile app. The main advantage of this product
is that the process is completely online, customers will be able to
get 9% income for 12 months within the campaign without visiting a
bank branch.
Customers aiming to convert their cash into a profitable and
reliable investment can approach the nearest Kapital Bank branch to
benefit from the offered opportunity. It's possible to easily
calculate the interest amount using the deposit calculator:
With a history spanning over 140 years, Kapital Bank is the
profitable and reliable destination for deposits. Customers can
confidently entrust their savings to the bank, ensuring that their
funds are safeguarded in compliance with all state-level security
standards. Its transparent financial indicators, sustainable
position in the ecosystem, adherence to advanced global trends in
strategic goals, and its close relationship with customers have
made Kapital Bank a trusted partner for millions.
Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA
Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan
with 117 branches and 31 departments all over the country. For more
detailed information about the Bank's products and services, please
refer to website, 196
Call Centre or the Bank's various social network pages. To apply
for a consumer loan visit , for a Birbank
installment card visit .
