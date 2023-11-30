Slovak Carriers Plan To Block Truck Traffic At Uzhhorod Checkpoint Tomorrow

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Friday, December 1, Slovak carriers are planning to block the movement of freight transport in front of the Vyšné Nemecké-Uzhhorod checkpoint.

According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine posted this on Facebook .

"On December 1, 2023, from 16:00, the Union of Slovak Carriers plans to block the movement of freight transport in front of the Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint adjacent to the Ukrainian checkpoint Uzhhorod," the statement reads.

Four trucks per hour will be allowed to leave Slovakia. At the same time, the transportation of humanitarian and military aid, live animals, fuel and refrigerated cargo will not be blocked.

Ukrainian State Border Guard Service urges to take into account possible traffic complications.

As Ukrinform reported, Slovak carriers threatened to block the main checkpoint on the border with Ukraine on Friday.