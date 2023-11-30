Russia's Tor Missile System Destroyed In Ukraine's HIMARS Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces have crushed Russia's advanced surface-to-air missile system Tor, valued at $24 million, with a precise strike of HIMARS.
The relevant video was posted by the West Operational Command on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“The perfect work of our military who had destroyed Russia's Tor system with a precise strike of HIMARS,” the report states.
A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and November 30, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 328,760 troops.
Photo: VoidWanderer
Video:
West Operational Command, Facebook
