Russia's Tor Missile System Destroyed In Ukraine's HIMARS Strike


11/30/2023 9:17:12 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces have crushed Russia's advanced surface-to-air missile system Tor, valued at $24 million, with a precise strike of HIMARS.

The relevant video was posted by the West Operational Command on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The perfect work of our military who had destroyed Russia's Tor system with a precise strike of HIMARS,” the report states.

A reminder that, between February 24, 2022 and November 30, 2023, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine reached about 328,760 troops.

Photo: VoidWanderer

Video:
West Operational Command, Facebook

