MDDT Currently Working With World Bank On A New Strategy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliev
During a speech at the inMerge Innovation Summit, Deputy
Minister of Digital Development and Transportation Farid Ahmadov
informed that the Ministry of Digital Development and
Transportation is currently working with the World Bank on a data
management strategy, Azernews reports, citing the
Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Digital Development and
Transportation.
MInister F. Ahmadov emphasised that one of the key aspects of
digital infrastructure is the infrastructure that enables data
sharing. Whether it's developing new products or improving existing
products, the government has data that needs to be used for its own
purposes. We tend to associate information sharing only with the
government, but it's a two-way process. After all, companies have
data too, and they need to be willing to share it.
In conclusion, deputy minister F. Ahmadov noted that he is
currently working with the World Bank to develop a data management
strategy. All the aspects I emphasized will be reflected in this
strategy in the country.
