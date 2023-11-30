Education At Garabagh University Commences In September Of New Academic Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliev
The specialties to be taught at Khankandi and Garabagh
University have been announced.
Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev informed at a
briefing on November 30 that the university plans to train 1,000
students in the new academic year, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education.
The minister claimed that the plan is to have teachers travel to
Khankandi for intensive modules and organise online teaching. "It
is also planned to place 30-40 faculty members there on a permanent
basis. In the initial phase, some faculty members will live in the
immediate vicinity."
E. Amrullayev emphasised that freshmen and young people studying
in SABAH groups will be able to study there on the basis of
entrance examinations of the State Examination Center: "In
addition, there will be exchange programs or double diploma
programs. In the first phase, it is planned to have 4 faculties,
further on, in the second phase, the number of major choices will
be increased."
MENAFN30112023000195011045ID1107516359
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.