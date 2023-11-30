-->


State Loans Issued For Agriculture To Be Guaranteed In Azerbaijan - Decree


11/30/2023 9:17:06 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a Decree "On Amendments to the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Improvement of State Support to Agriculture and Leasing Activity in the Agrarian Sphere" and settlement of some issues related to the use of funds of the Agrarian Credit and Development Agency under Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture".

According to the Decree, the state guarantee and interest subsidy provided in accordance with the rule approved by Part 1 of this Decree shall apply to all credit agreements concluded with the state guarantee until January 1, 2028.

The full text of the Decree is available here .

