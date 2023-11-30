State Loans Issued For Agriculture To Be Guaranteed In Azerbaijan - Decree

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a
Decree "On Amendments to the Decree of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan "On Improvement of State Support to
Agriculture and Leasing Activity in the Agrarian Sphere" and
settlement of some issues related to the use of funds of the
Agrarian Credit and Development Agency under Azerbaijan's Ministry
of Agriculture".
According to the Decree, the state guarantee and interest
subsidy provided in accordance with the rule approved by Part 1 of
this Decree shall apply to all credit agreements concluded with the
state guarantee until January 1, 2028.
The full text of the Decree is available here .
MENAFN30112023000195011045ID1107516358
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.