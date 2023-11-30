Azerbaijani, Swiss Fms Meet In Northern Macedonia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his
Swiss counterpart Ignazio Cassis in Skopje (North Macedonia).
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wrote about it in his
account on the social network "X", Azernews reports.
"Very productive meeting with FM of Switzerland Ignazio Cassis.
We reflected on the prospects of Azerbaijan-Switzerland bilateral
relations and had a wide-ranging discussion on our most pressing
global foreign policy issues on the margins of the 30th meeting of
the OSCE Ministerial Council." the publication reads.
MENAFN30112023000195011045ID1107516357
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.