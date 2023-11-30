Azerbaijani, Hungarian Fms Discuss Regional And International Security Issues

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto
within the framework of his participation in the 30th meeting of
the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation for Security
and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Azernews reports.
The Foreign Ministry reported that various aspects of
co-operation between Azerbaijan and Hungary, as well as current
issues of regional and international security, were discussed at
the meeting.
J stressed satisfaction with the level of development
of bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and
Hungary, emphasised the importance of mutual contacts and visits in
discussing prospects and expanding the cooperation agenda.
Hungary's constant support to Azerbaijan country's territorial
integrity and sovereignty, especially within the framework of
international organisations, was noted with gratitude.
The two countries have various, including economic, trade,
energy, investment, ties, etc. development of cooperation in the
fields, and the successful implementation of joint projects was
highlighted.
The other side was informed in detail about the current
situation in the region in the post-conflict period, as well as the
efforts made towards the normalisation and promotion of the peace
agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual
interest during the meeting.
MENAFN30112023000195011045ID1107516356
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.