Azerbaijani FM Discusses Regional Problems With NATO Representative


11/30/2023 9:16:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with NATO Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia Javier Colomina within the framework of the 30th session of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Azernews reports.

It was reported that the meeting discussed topical issues of the current agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, regional and international issues, as well as the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and prospects of negotiations.

During the meeting, the importance of regular political dialogue and the development of practical cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO as a partner and contributor to peace and security in the region and beyond were noted.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the other side in detail about the factors determining the anti-terrorist measures implemented by Azerbaijan in less than 24 hours and the steps taken by Azerbaijan to advance the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest were exchanged at the meeting.

