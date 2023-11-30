Azerbaijani FM Discusses Regional Problems With NATO Representative

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with NATO
Secretary General's Special Representative for the Caucasus and
Central Asia Javier Colomina within the framework of the 30th
session of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Azernews reports.
It was reported that the meeting discussed topical issues of the
current agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, regional
and international issues, as well as the process of normalization
of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and prospects of
negotiations.
During the meeting, the importance of regular political dialogue
and the development of practical cooperation between Azerbaijan and
NATO as a partner and contributor to peace and security in the
region and beyond were noted.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the other side in detail about
the factors determining the anti-terrorist measures implemented by
Azerbaijan in less than 24 hours and the steps taken by Azerbaijan
to advance the process of normalization of relations between
Azerbaijan and Armenia.
Other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest were
exchanged at the meeting.
