President Ilham Aliyev Meets President Of UAE

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is
visiting the United Arab Emirates to participate in the World
Climate Action Summit to be organized on the sidelines of the 28th
Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate
Change - COP28, has met with President of the United Arab Emirates
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the city of Dubai.
MENAFN30112023000195011045ID1107516353
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.