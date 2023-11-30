-->


President Ilham Aliyev Meets President Of UAE


11/30/2023 9:16:58 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who is visiting the United Arab Emirates to participate in the World Climate Action Summit to be organized on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28, has met with President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in the city of Dubai.

