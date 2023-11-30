Qatar, Brazil Discuss Cooperation, Situation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim Al-Thani and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva discussed on Thursday, during a meeting in Doha, ways to bolster ties and the alarming situation in the Gaza Strip and occupied territories.

According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Sheikh Tamim stressed the necessity of protecting civilians in the Gaza Strip and the need for the international community to end the aggression and conflict in the occupied territories.

The Amir indicated that the meeting with da Silva also touched on ways to develop bilateral ties.

He added that discussions also touched on the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip with both sides, stressing the need to protect civilians and continue relief work.

The two sides underlined the need for the international community to end the aggression and resolve the crisis in accordance with United Nations resolutions and international legitimacy. (end)

