Al-Bahar: Kuwait's KFAED Keen On Realizing COP Environmental Goals

DUBAI, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development is keen on supporting sustainable goals and protecting the environment in line with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Conference of the Parties (COP), said a top fund official on Thursday.

Speaking to KUNA during at the COP 28 in Dubai, Acting Director General of KFAED Waleed Al-Bahar indicated that the fund was eager to bolster cooperation with regional and international entities within the environmental level through various partnerships and agreements.

Such cooperation would surely lessen the impact on the climate and boost efforts to safeguard the environment from pollutants via pioneering projects to better utilize natural resources, he added. The COP 28 event will last until December 2nd.

The Kuwaiti participation in the event would reflect the Gulf state's commitment to the environment through highlighting its new vision that includes strategies to utilize sustainable elements as a base for development. (end)

