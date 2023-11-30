KIA EV9 NAMED ‘FAMILY CAR OF THE YEAR’ AT 2023 TOPGEAR.COM AWARDS

(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 30, 2023 - The Kia EV9 has been named ‘Family Car of the Year’ at the 2023 TopGearAwards.



The fully electric EV9 – Kia’s new flagship SUV – impressed Top Gear’s judges thanks to its combination of a family-friendly space, long driving range, in-car technology, and cutting-edge design and sustainability features. The EV9 is featured in the latest issue of BBC Top Gear Magazine, an issue dedicated to the best, most desirable cars in the world. A ‘Meet the Winners’ film, including the EV9, is also featured on the TopGearwebsite.



Ollie Kew, Deputy Editor of Top Gear, commented: “We like the EV9's relaxed attitude and breezy, surfin’ USA demeanour. We like the nothing-to-prove reverse snobbery of its badge and that it’s less irritating to operate than a VW ID.Buzz, and travels significantly further on a charge. We like its Bentayga-esque massaging, heated, ventilated seats, its multitude of stowage cubbies, the simplicity of its automatic seat folding, and how it looks a bit like Iron Man’s head. It’s one of 2023’s most interesting cars not because of what it can do, but because of what it represents. Twinning going green and upmarket isn't easy, but the EV9 pulls it off with style.”



The EV9 offers a driving range of up to 349 miles (WLTP combined cycle), and features 800V ultra-fast charging technology, enabling it to charge from 10-to-80 per cent in just 24 minutes from the fastest public chargers.*



The EV9 is available to order in the UK, with first customer deliveries due to start from January 2024. The EV9 is priced from £64,995 for the rear-wheel drive ‘Air’ model, rising to £73,245 for all-wheel drive ‘GT-Line’ models. Range-topping all-wheel drive ‘GT Line S’ models are available to order from £75,995, with the exclusive six-seat model from £76,995. All UK models offer a long-range 99.8kWh battery pack, heat pump and three-row seating layout.



After the Kia EV6 and Niro EV, the EV9 is the latest in an expanding family of Kia electric vehicles. Globally, Kia plans to offer a line-up of 15 fully electric vehicles by 2027. At the brand’s 2023 ‘EV Day’ recently, Kia unveiled the Concept EV3 and Concept EV4, as well as the production-ready EV5, reaffirming an ambitious global strategy to lead and accelerate the EV revolution.





