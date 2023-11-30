Al Bataeh Celebrates the UAE's Achievements on the 52nd National Day

(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) Sharjah: 30 Nov 2023 -

Al Bataeh City in Sharjah organized a series of heritage-themed events to celebrate the UAE’s 52nd National Day, including parades, air shows, and exhibitions to consolidate national identity and promote loyalty and belonging. The events took place from 28 November to 1 December.

Al Bataeh's celebration was part of the events organized by the Sharjah Committee for National Day Celebrations..

H.E. Muhammad Abdullah Rashid Halis Al Ketbi, head of Al-Bataeh Municipal Council said: "The UAE has managed to establish a regional and global model in development, growth, and civilization, thanks to the wise and forward-looking vision of our wise leadership. Therefore, we were keen to celebrate what the founding fathers built and what our wise leadership continues to achieve and develop."

"On the occasion of the 52nd National Day, we extend our sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and to their Highnesses the members of the Supreme Council of the Union, the rulers of the emirates, their Highnesses the crown princes, the people of the UAE, and the residents in our beloved country," he added.

The Al Bataeh celebration included a paradeon 28 November, which reflected the popular heritage of the Emirati community with the participation of all government departments and bodies, dignitaries, residents of Al Bataeh region. Other activities included the military band, folk bands, horse shows, classic cars, and tourist buses.

The Union Bus toured the residential areas to distribute flags and National Day gifts. The celebration also "A Journey of a Nation" exhibition, and other activities that aim to consolidate national identity and promote loyalty and belonging.

Al Bataeh Municipality and the Municipal Council in the desert area organized productive families and Emirati food corner, handicrafts and heritage of ancestors’ corner, a falconry corner, and 'My Country: the UAE' corner.

From 29 November to 1 December, various events will be organized in neighborhood parks.





