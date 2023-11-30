Housing Bank for Trade and Finance – Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Remains Positive

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Housing Bank for Trade and Finance (HBTF) at ‘B+’ and ‘B’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed HBTF’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘b+’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb-’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Moderate. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR is Positive.



The BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bbb-’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘b+’ (indicating high risk), and incorporates CI’s assessment of HBTF’s capacity to withstand sovereign-induced economic and financial stress. OPERA takes into account both current and projected economic and financial conditions in Jordan, as well as the strengths and weaknesses of the banking sector. In particular, the assessment reflects the economy’s high reliance on capital inflows to cover the country’s chronic current account deficit, low monetary flexibility, and substantial regional instability risks (recently aggravated by the war in Gaza). It also takes into account a faster than initially projected economic recovery and improved short- to medium-term growth forecasts. The Jordanian banking sector exhibits very sound capital and liquidity buffers, and has demonstrated strong resilience amid the challenging operating environment in recent years. In that regard, Jordan’s FX reserves figure stood at a comfortable USD17.3bn at the end of September 2023, equivalent to 8 months of imports and 80% of short-term external debt on a remaining maturity basis.



CI’s ESL assessment does not result in any uplift for the Bank’s LT FCR because the BSR is already at the sovereign level. The likelihood of official extraordinary support in the event of need is deemed to be moderate. While CI believes the willingness of the government to provide support remains high, its financial capacity is deemed moderate as indicated by Jordan’s sovereign ratings (‘B+’/‘B’/Positive). The likelihood of extraordinary support from the Bank’s largest shareholder, Qatar National Bank (QNB) in the event of need is deemed to be uncertain. While QNB may have the capacity to support HBTF in the event of distress, their willingness to inject fresh capital may be in doubt. The Bank’s FCRs remain constrained by the ratings assigned to the sovereign, reflecting HBTF’s base of operations in Jordan and its relatively high exposure to Jordanian sovereign debt and government-related entities (GREs).



The ratings are supported by the Bank’s good liquidity metrics and very sound CAR, which continue to compare well by the standards of Jordan’s liquid and well capitalised banking system. Also supporting the ratings are the Bank’s solid and improving profitability, reflecting the sector-best net interest margin (NIM), as well as favourable cost efficiency. The good operating profitability, in turn, has safeguarded HBTF’s capacity to absorb considerable provision charges in recent years, resulting in strong loan loss reserve (LLR) coverage for NPLs, while ROAA has remained among the system’s best. Quality of earnings is considered sound, a large share which is derived from retail banking including residential mortgage lending. Revenue streams also exhibit a fair degree of geographical diversification. An additional rating supporting factor is QNB’s 38.6% ownership interest and the added value this provides to the business model.



HBTF’s ratings are constrained by the difficult operating environment and the recently elevated geopolitical risks in Palestine. At the time of writing this report, management informed CI that the impact on HBTF’s operations in Palestine (equivalent to 6% of total assets) has been minimal since the start of the conflict on 7 October 2023. However, CI notes that a prolonged war could negatively affect liquidity and loan asset quality in Palestine. Also constraining the ratings is HBTF’s significant loan exposure to GREs, as well as high concentration in low-rated Jordanian sovereign debt. Exposure to government securities was equivalent to 1.8 times the Bank’s capital in H1 23, although broadly in line with the sector average.



HBTF is a systemically important institution in the Jordanian banking sector, commanding significant market shares of loans and customer deposits. The Bank has both the largest branch network and client base (over one million customers) in Jordan, and ranks second behind Arab Bank Plc based on domestic market share of total assets. A nationwide branch network effectively gathers relatively cheap as well as non-interest bearing retail customer deposits.



CI considers HBTF’s asset quality to be currently satisfactory. Benefiting from off-balance sheet transfers and, to a lesser extent, rescheduling and settlements, the ratio of NPLs (stage 3 loans net of suspended interest) over gross loans decreased to a relatively low level in 2022. While H1 23 saw renewed growth in classified credits, the NPL ratio remained somewhat below the sector norm of 5%, while LLRs continued to provide more than full (189%) cover. CI does not rule out additional NPL growth in H2 23 amid the challenging economic environment in Jordan and Palestine, particularly given that CBJ forbearance measures expired at end-2022. Asset quality is to some extent impacted by high borrower concentrations, although in part mitigation some of the largest credits relate to GREs deemed to be of systemic importance.



Supported by the best NIM in Jordan and good cost control, operating profitability – including loss absorption capacity – is considered solid, having improved significantly to a good level in H1 23. This has remained well above the sector average, providing ample scope to step up provisioning in case of unexpected losses. Indeed, at the start of the Covid pandemic loan-loss provisions had increased substantially – in line with the sector. More positively, net profit and ROAA recovered firmly in 2021 and continued their upward trend in 2022 and into H1 23 as impairments charges returned to more normal levels. The Bank’s revenue streams are also diversified in terms of category and geography, enhancing earnings strength and sustainability. Even if provisioning is stepped-up in the near term, CI anticipates net profit and ROAA to remain satisfactory.



Despite some tightening of liquidity ratios as loan growth surpassed that of customer deposits in 2022 and into H1 23, key funding metrics are very sound, reflecting an established customer deposit franchise together with moderate reliance on wholesale funding. Concentrations by depositor are expected to remain low in view of HBTF’s very high retail component. The Bank’s franchise also benefits from one of the sector-highest share of non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits, bestowing HBTF with a very favourable funding cost. At the same time, HBTF’s net broad liquid asset ratio is very comfortable despite a decline, highlighting the moderate usage of interbank liabilities and a large stock of Jordanian government securities. Although the latter are not listed in an active market, they are repoable with the CBJ and therefore constitute an important source of liquidity if necessary.



HBTF’s solid capital position remains a major supporting factor for the ratings. The Bank’s CAR, which consists almost entirely of loss-absorbing CET 1, rebounded firmly in 2022 from retained earnings before edging lower to 18.3% in June 2023. At this level, it was well above the regulatory minimum of 14.5% (including a 2% buffer for overseas exposure and 0.5% for its D-SIB status), and even higher than the average of 17% in Jordan’s well capitalised banking system. In CI’s opinion the solid CAR provides a good buffer against any unexpected losses, particularly in view of the challenging economic environment and prevailing high credit risk in Jordan and the region. The Bank’s capital base is also shielded to some extent by the strong LLR cover of NPLs. Internal capital generation recovered somewhat in 2022, supported by higher profitability despite a still high dividend payout ratio. Although profitability continued to strengthen in H1 23, the rate of internally generated capital going forward will continue to depend on dividend policy. Generous cash dividends have historically restricted the Bank’s ability to generate capital internally. Nonetheless, this has not affected the Bank’s very sound leverage ratios, due to the marginal cumulative balance sheet growth in recent years.



Rating Outlook



The Positive outlook on the Bank’s LT FCR and BSR is in line with Jordan’s sovereign rating outlook, and indicates that both ratings are likely to be raised by one notch in the next 12 months, provided the sovereign’s ratings are upgraded as currently expected. This is because the Bank’s LT FCR and BSR are currently constrained by the sovereign’s long-term rating of ‘B+’.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



Although unlikely, the LT FCR and BSR could be upgraded by more than one notch, or by one notch coupled with a Positive Outlook, if there is a similar action on Jordan’s sovereign ratings and a significant improvement in the operating environment.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Although not our current expectation, the LT FCR and BSR Outlook could be revised to Stable or lowered were there to be a similar action on the Jordanian sovereign. Alternatively, downward pressure on the ratings could also be exerted if the Bank’s key credit metrics and OPERA deteriorate significantly.





The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-22 and H1 2023. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in January 2011. The ratings were last updated in December 2022. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.



The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.



Unsolicited Credit Rating



With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: Yes

With Access to Internal Documents: Yes

With Access to Management: Yes



