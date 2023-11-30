Drydocks World and Aker Solutions To Deliver Two Offshore Renewable Energy Platforms for Norfolk Vanguard

(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 30 November 2023 – Drydocks World and Aker Solutions have entered a pre-commitment agreement to deliver two renewable energy platforms for Vattenfall’s Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone development in the United Kingdom. The Norfolk Vanguard West and East offshore wind energy platforms herald a new chapter in Drydocks World’s renewable energy developments.

The strategic collaboration, focused on the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) offshore substation, leverages Drydocks World's extensive expertise in executing major renewable energy projects. It aims to establish new benchmarks in sustainable energy solutions.

The fabrication of the Norfolk Vanguard West and East platforms will be a synergy of capabilities, with Aker Solutions undertaking the substructure fabrication at its yard in Verdal, Norway, while the topside will be fabricated at the Drydocks Worlds shipyard in Dubai.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said: “The Norfolk Vanguard West and East Offshore Wind Farm projects effectively demonstrate the focus Drydocks World has on developing the future energy mix landscape. Drydocks World and DP World have a shared vision for a sustainable future. By delivering world-class solutions for renewable energy projects like Norfolk Vanguard, Drydocks World can continue to build skills and capabilities across industries for a brighter future.”

Drydocks World brings proven capabilities and an in-depth understanding of the intricacies of large-scale renewable projects, having successfully delivered two HVDC and two high voltage alternating current (HVAC) platforms in the North Sea, including the acclaimed DolWin2, BorWin3, and Hollandse Kust Zuid Alpha and Beta projects.

Capt. Rado Antolovic, PhD, CEO, Drydocks World, said: "This latest collaboration with Aker Solutions marks another significant step in our pursuit of sustainable energy solutions. Our collaboration for the Norfolk Offshore Wind Zone projects will reiterate our abilities to successfully execute complex projects, further solidifying our leadership in the maritime solutions sector. Leveraging our extensive experience in HVDC and HVAC platforms, we are confident that the Vattenfall’s Norfolk Vanguard projects will demonstrate our capabilities in shaping the renewable energy landscape."

Drydocks World and Aker Solutions have a long and successful history of working together on a variety of projects, going back more than 15 years.





MENAFN30112023003109013449ID1107516121