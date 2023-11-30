(MENAFN- SEC Newgate) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 29 November 2023: ChimHaeres Investment Holding (“ChimHaeres”), the Abu Dhabi-based private investment group focused on luxury and lifestyle brands, presented for the first time in the UAE, Zagato, the iconic Italian car body designer and coachbuilder, during the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.



Zagato, one of ChimHaeres’ landmark investments, has received considerable interest during the two-day event on the 25th and 26th November at Yas Links Abu Dhabi. ChimHaeres Partners, Zagato admirers, collectors and car enthusiasts, had a unique opportunity to explore the Zagato Atelier and five Zagato collector’s cars on display during the weekend. Visitors also discussed the iconic brand with members of the Zagato family and ChimHaeres’ senior management, met with Zagato’s Head of Design for a live sketching experience and enjoyed a live driving experience with two Elio Z Simulators By Roarington.



Zagato was founded in Milan in 1919 by Ugo Zagato, and his experience in the aeronautics sector enabled the company to establish itself as one of the world’s best car body designer and coachbuilder as well as one of the founding fathers of Gran Turismo. Since those early days, Zagato is now world-renowned, providing innovative design and collectible models for leading sport and luxury Auto Brands. Zagato designs and produces custom-made series in limited numbers with a passionate commitment to craftmanship, prestige and recognition of each co-branded creation. All Zagato cars become collectibles thanks to their unique timeless design and the stylistic consistency with Ugo Zagato ideal of Essential Beauty.



Philippe Camperio, CEO of ChimHaeres said, “Having been successfully owned and operated by the Zagato family for over a century, the company was poised for a significant leap forward. Andrea Zagato, representing the third generation, entrusted ChimHaeres to propel the company to new heights. Zagato is now included in our portfolio, and with our proactive management and ownership approach, along with our team of dedicated luxury industry experts, we are set to effectively implement the new brand strategy. ChimHaeres is rapidly emerging as a prominent investor in the European lifestyle sector, aiming to cater to a younger and increasingly global audience in the Middle East and beyond.”



Mirian Khalaf, Board Director of ChimHaeres added, “We have noticed a rising interest and investment in luxury brands globally and are witnessing this being mirrored here in the UAE and the wider Middle East. Global events such as the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 demonstrate the international reach of the UAE and help to attract a new audience. We are delighted to have Zagato as part of ChimHaeres’ portfolio and to bring such an iconic brand to Abu Dhabi.”





