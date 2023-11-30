NASCAR reveals USD7.7B seven-year media rights agreement with new partners

(MENAFN) NASCAR has unveiled a comprehensive seven-year media rights deal, set to run from 2025 through the 2031 season, featuring the addition of two new partners and innovative streaming elements. The media rights agreement, valued at USD7.7 billion, incorporates the previously announced USD1.1 billion deal with CW, as reported by Sports Business Journal. Although specific monetary details were not disclosed during the news conference at the Music City Center, the deal represents a substantial 40 percent increase over NASCAR's current 10-year, USD8.2 billion agreement with Fox and NBC, set to conclude at the end of the 2024 season.



The Cup Series, under the new agreement, will maintain existing partnerships with Fox Sports and NBC, offering a blend of broadcast and cable events. Fox will broadcast five races, while NBC will cover four, with the remaining races for both partners airing on FS1 and USA Network. The noteworthy addition of Warner Bros. Discovery and Amazon to the media package reflects the evolving landscape of broadcasting and streaming platforms.



NASCAR President Steve Phelps expressed enthusiasm about the expanded distribution capabilities in the new deal, encompassing a combination of broadcast, cable, and streaming services. Phelps emphasized the strategic approach of meeting race fans across various platforms, aligning with the changing preferences and behaviors of the audience. The announcement follows an extended negotiation period for NASCAR, seeking to secure a new media deal before the commencement of the 2024 season, the final year of the current arrangement.



Phelps highlighted the collaborative nature of the NASCAR community during negotiations, emphasizing the industry's ability to come together effectively, particularly when faced with significant challenges. The multi-billion dollar deal not only underscores the enduring popularity of NASCAR but also positions the sport to leverage emerging technologies and diverse distribution channels in the evolving landscape of sports media.

