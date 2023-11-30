CSX faces federal lawsuit over train derailment, chemical fire

(MENAFN) A federal lawsuit filed on Wednesday accuses CSX Transportation of negligence, asserting that the company's actions led to a train derailment and subsequent chemical fire, resulting in the evacuation of residents in the small town of Livingston, Kentucky. The incident unfolded on November 22, approximately at 2:30 PM, prompting authorities to advise residents to evacuate just a day before Thanksgiving. Residents were only allowed to return to their homes on Thanksgiving Day after the fire was extinguished.



The lawsuit, filed by Morgan & Morgan, seeks class-action status on behalf of the affected residents of Livingston. It contends that the train derailment, which was determined by a company investigation to be caused by a wheel bearing failure on one of the train cars, could have been prevented with closer monitoring of the train's wheel bearings by CSX. The complaint further alleges that the placement of trackside detectors, designed to emit an alarm when wheel bearings overheat, should have been closer together to enhance safety measures.



Morgan & Morgan attorney Jean Martin emphasized the potential danger posed by CSX's alleged recklessness and negligence, stating that the failure to adequately monitor the train's wheel bearings created a potentially life-threatening situation for all residents in the surrounding area of Rockcastle County. The lawsuit underscores the serious consequences of industrial incidents and raises questions about the responsibility of transportation companies in ensuring the safety of communities situated along their routes.

MENAFN30112023000045015682ID1107516047