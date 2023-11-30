ESG raises concerns after investments in defense stocks

(MENAFN) In the competitive realm of asset management, a former investment banker at Zurich's premier Swiss joint reveals the intricacies of crafting portfolios for high-profile clients at one of the largest Swiss banks. Operating within the confines of the established 60-40 asset allocation doctrine—a fundamental principle in wealth management—precision and strategy are key in the delicate balance of financial stability and client payoff.



The daily routine involves a meticulous drill of summarizing, stacking up, and shaping portfolios for the affluent clientele, where the allocation of 60 percent to stocks and 40 percent to bonds is the overarching goal. Beyond the numerical aspects of asset allocation, the focus extends to securing a resilient lending value for portfolios, transcending from a mere metric to a vital component ingrained in each client's investment strategy.



However, amid financial turmoil, the significance of stock selection has gained heightened importance. In recent years, the spotlight has shifted towards Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) funds, marking a pivotal turn in responsible investing trends. The former investment banker sheds light on the ethical considerations and challenges posed by the increasing flow of trillions of dollars from ESG funds into the arms industry—a revelation that raises questions about the alignment of responsible investing with the broader goals of societal and environmental well-being.



As investors grapple with the evolving landscape of ethical finance, this article delves into the complexities of responsible investing, exploring the tension between financial returns and ethical considerations. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of an industry at the crossroads, where navigating the moral maze becomes an integral part of shaping the future of asset management.



