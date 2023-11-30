Chile Faces Growing Unemployment Challenge

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile experienced an increase in unemployment, reaching 8.9% in the August-October 2023 quarter.



This was a significant rise of 0.9 percentage points from the previous year, as reported by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) .



The National Employment Survey indicated this was the twelfth consecutive year-on-year increase in unemployment rates.



The INE's findings highlighted that the growth of the labor force, at 3.1%, exceeded the rise in employed persons, which was only 2.1%.



This imbalance contributed to the overall increase in unemployment. Over a 12-month span, the number of unemployed individuals climbed by 15%.



This surge was primarily due to a 15.6% increase in those who had lost jobs and a 7.7% rise in first-time job seekers.







Furthermore, the report noted a continued increase in both labor participation and employment rates.



Despite this, the segment of the population not engaged in the labor force dropped by 2.3% over the same period.



This suggests a complex labor market scenario, where more people are actively seeking jobs, yet not everyone is finding employment.



The unemployment situation also varied by gender. Women faced a higher rate of unemployment at 9.1%, which was a 0.5 percentage point increase over 12 months.



The rate was slightly lower for men at 8.7%, but it still marked a significant increase of 1.2 percentage points.



The survey also shed light on the informal employment sector. The occupation rate was 27%, showing a decline of 0.7 percentage points from the previous year.



This decrease in informal employment could be indicative of a shift towards more formal job sectors or a reduction in overall employment opportunities.



In summary, Chile's rising unemployment rate reflects a challenging economic landscape, with significant disparities in job availability and a shifting balance between formal and informal employment sectors.

