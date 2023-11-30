Banxico Foresees Positive Economic Trends For Mexico In 2023-2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's Central Bank, Banxico, recently updated its economic growth forecasts for 2023 and 2024, showing optimism.



This positive revision reflects stronger-than-expected external demand and increased domestic spending.



In their latest third-quarter inflation report, Banxico predicts Mexico's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to rise by 3.3% in 2023, a growth higher than the initial 3.0% forecast.



The outlook for 2024 is also promising, with an anticipated GDP expansion of 3.0%, surpassing the previous 2.1% estimate.



Despite a probable deceleration in external demand by 2024, Banxico predicts the year's growth will be solid, bolstered by internal spending.







However, the forecast for 2025 indicates a growth rate below the historical average, reflecting a shift in the balance between external and internal demand.



The bank projects a 1.5% GDP growth for Mexico in 2025.

Potential Risks

Banxico also identified potential risks that could impact the Mexican economy.



These include a decline in external demand, notably if the United States experiences a prolonged, severe recession.



The possibility of disruptions in international trade amid various global geopolitical and commercial tensions was also highlighted as a concern.



Despite these risks, Banxico remains confident in the resilience of Mexico's economy, primarily fueled by domestic expenditure.



The Mexican economy, ranking second in size in Latin America after Brazil, showed a 3.9% growth in 2022, as per the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi).



Looking ahead, the Mexican Government projects an economic growth rate of between 2.5% and 3.5% for the nation in the years 2023 and 2024.



These projections suggest a continuing trend of economic recovery and stability for Mexico.

MENAFN30112023007421016031ID1107516039