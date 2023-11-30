(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As Egypt gears up for its presidential elections, Cairo is filled with President Abdelfatah al Sisi's posters. This display hints at his strong chance for a third term.



These posters, mostly funded by pro-government sources, emphasize Al Sisi , overshadowing his rivals. The crucial election is scheduled for December 10-12.



In Cairo, small businesses face pressure to exhibit these posters. Shopkeepers voice concerns about potential repercussions for non-compliance.



Amid Egypt's economic crisis, marked by high inflation and currency woes, the public's mood is one of despair.



Many doubt the elections will bring change, citing a lack of formidable opposition to Al Sisi.



Rising living costs further stress average citizens, who struggle to provide basic necessities. One describes working merely to afford shelter, subsisting on a minimal daily meal.







Many locals are skeptical about the elections, fearing worsening economic conditions without a change in leadership.



They crave more freedom and a fair wage. This sentiment mirrors a wider desire for change and relief among Egyptians.

Background

Al Sisi's dominant campaign presence illustrates Egypt's political dynamics.



Incumbent leaders globally have used state resources for electoral gain, often overshadowing opposition.



In Egypt, historical trends of using public displays for campaigns have intensified under Al Sisi's rule.



Egypt's economic challenges mirror regional trends. High inflation and currency devaluation, amid political instability, shape public election responses.



Globally, economic leverage is a common political tool. Egypt's mix of economic struggle and political dominance complicates grassroots resistance.



This election campaign, dominated by Al Sisi's presence, is a microcosm of Egypt's broader political and economic challenges.



It underscores the difficulties of balancing political expression and economic survival in modern Egypt.

