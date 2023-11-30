Significant Reduction In Brazil’S Atlantic Forest Deforestation

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2023, from January to August, Brazil's Atlantic Forest experienced a remarkable 59% decrease in deforestation compared to the same period in 2022.



This information, shared by the SOS Mata Atlântica Foundation , MapBiomas, and Arcplan software collaboration, shows a positive trend.



This decrease in the Atlantic Forest (mata atlantica) is part of a continued decline in deforestation observed since early 2023.



Brazil's government also announced a 22% reduction in Amazon deforestation a few days ago, reaching a low not seen since 2019.



The MapBiomas Alert platform reports that deforested land in the Atlantic Forest amounted to 9,216 hectares, a sharp decrease from the 22,240 hectares in the previous year.



The SOS Mata Atlântica Foundation interprets this as a consistent downtrend in forest clearing.



A July report already showed a 42% reduction up to May, revealing a steady decline in forest loss.







SOS Mata Atlântica Foundation highlights significant declines in states like Santa Catarina and Paraná, with 64% and 66% reductions, respectively.



Minas Gerais also witnessed a substantial 62% decrease.



These improvements are attributed to enhanced enforcement actions, embargoes, and restricted credit for those in illegally deforested areas.



This positive shift reflects stronger environmental policies and a move away from impunity.



The data covers the Atlantic Forest within IBGE-defined limits, excluding areas in the Cerrado and Caatinga.



Deforestation decreased within these defined limits but increased in the forest enclaves.

Cerrado and Caatinga

From January to May 2023, deforestation in the enclave areas of the Cerrado and Caatinga rose by 13% and 123%, respectively.



When combining deforestation within the Atlantic Forest and enclaves, the overall reduction is 26%.



Guedes Pinto expresses concern for the forest's transitional areas, where deforestation rates are climbing.



Despite the positive trend, any deforestation in the Atlantic Forest is concerning, with the ultimate goal being complete elimination.



Guedes Pinto emphasizes the need for strict enforcement of the Atlantic Forest Law by local environmental agencies, especially in enclave areas.



This approach is crucial for the sustained protection and preservation of Brazil's vital Atlantic Forest biome.

