Siatt Secures Contract For Brazil’S Maritime Security

Brazil's specialist in high-tech systems, Siatt, partially owned by the EDGE Group, has secured a pivotal contract.



The EDGE Group is a prominent conglomerate based in the United Arab Emirates, specializing in advanced technology, defense, and security solutions.



This project focuses on providing secure communication technologies for monitoring and safeguarding Brazil's extensive coastal infrastructure.



It aligns with the country's strategic Blue Amazon maritime protection program, a key national initiative.



The project, known as the Blue Amazon Management System (SisGaaz) , is integral to Brazil's maritime defense strategy.



SisGaaz's objective is the continuous surveillance and protection of maritime areas, including living marine resources, ports, vessels, and infrastructure.







It aims to guard against threats and environmental disasters and assist during emergencies like hostilities, piracy, or smuggling, thus bolstering national security and development.



This initiative represents 42.6% of the Brazilian Navy's strategic investment through 2026. Siatt's involvement, backed by EDGE, is crucial for the project's success.



Siatt and EDGE will collaborate in areas like artificial intelligence, data fusion, and coastal radar technology, including autonomous systems across air, land, and sea.



This partnership will also establish an integration laboratory, a communications training center, and a simulation center.



The first communication tower is set for installation in Arraial do Cabo, near Rio de Janeiro.

Collaboration With EDGE and the Brazilian Navy

Siatt's CEO, Rogerio Salvador, expressed pride in this collaboration with EDGE and the Brazilian Navy.



He emphasized Siatt's expertise in providing advanced radar and communication systems vital for protecting Brazil's maritime assets.



The Blue Amazon covers Brazil's entire coastline, amounting to 67% of the nation's territory.



This area includes territorial waters, island territories in the Atlantic, and the Exclusive Economic Zone.



It is a crucial zone for global maritime traffic, Brazilian imports, exports, and oil production.



Established in 2015 in São José dos Campos, Siatt specializes in integrating sophisticated systems for defense and aerospace.



Its offerings include smart weapons like missiles, guided ammunition, and integration into various military vehicles.



Siatt also stands out in radar, sensor, and avionics technologies, contributing significantly to Brazil's maritime defense capabilities.

