Death Toll In Russian Shelling Of Village In Kherson Region Rises To Three

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll in a Russian shelling of Sadove village in Kherson community has risen to three.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of the shelling by Russian occupation troops of the Kherson urban territorial community, two more people died in the village of Sadove,” the report says.

Four civilians injured as Russian army strikes community inregion

Two men, born in 1970 and 1956, sustained fatal injuries. Thus, the total number of those killed in the Russian attack on Sadove village grew to three.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army shelled Sadove village in Kherson region, killing a 59-year-old female local resident.