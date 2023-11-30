Azerbaijani-Armenian Border Delimitation Commissions' Next Rally Date And Site To Set

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Today was the 5th meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the Commission on State Border Delimitation and Border Security Issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan.

The parties agreed to set the date and location of the next commission meeting in working order.



