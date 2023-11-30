Azerbaijani-Armenian Border Delimitation Commissions' Next Rally Date And Site To Set

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Today was the
5th meeting of the State Commission on State Border Delimitation
between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the Commission on State
Border Delimitation and Border Security Issues between Armenia and
Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijani
Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev and Armenian Deputy Prime
Minister Mher Grigoryan.
The parties agreed to set the date and location of the next
commission meeting in working order.
Will be updated
