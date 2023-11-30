Kazakhstan With Partners Focus On Ridding Middle Corridor Bottlenecks - MFA

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Kazakhstan,
together with partners, is focused on eliminating "bottlenecks" of
the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TMTM or Middle
Corridor), Kazakh Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the 30th Ministerial Council of the Organization for
Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Skopje (North
Macedonia).
"Kazakhstan has invested $35 billion on key infrastructure
projects, notably the Middle Corridor. This route connects China
with Europe, opening up new avenues for full-fledged trade and
investment cooperation," the minister said.
The Middle Corridor connects the container rail freight
transportation networks of China and the European Union countries
via Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye and Eastern Europe.
Multilateral multimodal transportation infrastructure connects
ferry terminals in the Caspian and Black Seas with railway systems
in China, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye , Ukraine, and
Poland.
The Middle Corridor allows for increased cargo flow from China
to Türkiye, as well as to European countries and the other way
around.
One of the key advantages of this transport corridor is that a
route train via it delivers freight from China to Europe in an
average of 20–25 days.
