PASHA Holding Accents Backs Novel Ecosystem In Azerbaijan And Region - CEO Jalal Gasimov

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Supporting the
innovation ecosystem in Azerbaijan and the region is one of the
main priorities of PASHA Holding, and I believe this summit will
make a great contribution to achieving this goal, says the CEO
Jalal Gasimov during the InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku,
Trend reports.
Following this goal, PASHA Holding, in collaboration with
government agencies and public organizations, announced career
development programs for local startups, provided scholarships to
students studying technical specialties, and ensured their
participation in major global innovation events.
"It is also worth noting that PASHA Holding helped to build the
country's first venture capital fund and cybersecurity school," he
added.
Gasimov noted that today is the first day of the annual InMerge
Innovation Summit, organized by PASHA Holding.
"The summit seeks to bring together key people and companies in
the field of technology, as well as innovation-oriented startups in
Baku, to provide a chance for them to conduct professional talks,
share expertise, and thereby encourage the establishment of an
innovation ecosystem in the country," he said.
The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30
and will end on December 1.
InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at
bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and
investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential
alliances.
