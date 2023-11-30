PASHA Holding Accents Backs Novel Ecosystem In Azerbaijan And Region - CEO Jalal Gasimov

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Supporting the innovation ecosystem in Azerbaijan and the region is one of the main priorities of PASHA Holding, and I believe this summit will make a great contribution to achieving this goal, says the CEO Jalal Gasimov during the InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku, Trend reports.

Following this goal, PASHA Holding, in collaboration with government agencies and public organizations, announced career development programs for local startups, provided scholarships to students studying technical specialties, and ensured their participation in major global innovation events.

"It is also worth noting that PASHA Holding helped to build the country's first venture capital fund and cybersecurity school," he added.

Gasimov noted that today is the first day of the annual InMerge Innovation Summit, organized by PASHA Holding.

"The summit seeks to bring together key people and companies in the field of technology, as well as innovation-oriented startups in Baku, to provide a chance for them to conduct professional talks, share expertise, and thereby encourage the establishment of an innovation ecosystem in the country," he said.

The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30 and will end on December 1.

InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential alliances.

