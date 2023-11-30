Payment Tokenization Rapidly Gaining Traction In Azerbaijan- Visa

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijan sees
a very quick boost in payment tokenization, Vice President,
Regional Manager Central Asia and Azerbaijan at Visa Cristina Doros
said, Trend reports.
She made the remark during a panel themed "Open banking and API
regulations: enabling secure data sharing and payment innovation"
within the InMerge Innovation Summit in Baku.
"We are focused on digitizing payments all throughout the world,
including Azerbaijan. We are gradually constructing the layers
required for their ongoing advancement and development. When we
first began operations in Azerbaijan in 1997, we were at the
forefront of the cashless economy," Doros noted.
"We first accepted contactless payments in 2014. This laid the
groundwork for the implementation of tokenization services in 2019,
paving the way for the entrance of Apple Pay and Google Pay in the
country. We are now witnessing the fastest increase in tokenized
payments in Azerbaijan," she pointed out.
According to the vice president, Visa has also successfully
deployed contactless payment acceptance on the Baku-Sumgait
railway, paving the way for transit acceptance and promoting the
development of digital payments.
The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30
and will end on December 1.
InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at
bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and
investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential
alliances.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN30112023000187011040ID1107515947
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.