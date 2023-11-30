-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani FM Meets With Swedish Counterpart (PHOTO)


11/30/2023 8:09:34 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström, Trend reports citing Minister Jeyhun Bayramov's X (Twitter) page.

"We discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Sweden. I updated my colleague on the latest regional circumstances as well as Azerbaijan's position on peace and stability," he said.

The meeting was held within the framework of the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel













MENAFN30112023000187011040ID1107515946

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search