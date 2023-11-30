Azerbaijani FM Meets With Swedish Counterpart (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Swedish Foreign Minister
Tobias Billström, Trend reports citing Minister Jeyhun Bayramov's X
(Twitter) page.
"We discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Sweden. I updated my colleague on the latest
regional circumstances as well as Azerbaijan's position on peace
and stability," he said.
The meeting was held within the framework of the meeting of the
Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization for Security and
Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).
