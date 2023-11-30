-->


Majority Of Kazakhstan's Retail Transactions Made Cashless


11/30/2023 8:09:33 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. In Kazakhstan, more than 85 percent of retail transactions are made cashless, General Director of Freedom Holding Group Timur Turlov said, Trend reports.

He spoke at the InMerge Innovation Summit held in Baku.

"Kazakhstan has experienced major developments in the digital sector, bordering on a revolution. It was made feasible by the advancement of computers, cellphones, and telecommunications, as well as the promotion of GovTech models. All of this has considerably increased the prospects for banks and other fintech firms involved in real estate and money management," he emphasized.

According to him, the banking system and the government should work together. If the government is interested in digitalization and has an optimistic attitude, it can lead to a real revolution.

The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30 and will end on December 1.

InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential alliances.

