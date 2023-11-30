Majority Of Kazakhstan's Retail Transactions Made Cashless

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. In Kazakhstan,
more than 85 percent of retail transactions are made cashless,
General Director of Freedom Holding Group Timur Turlov said,
Trend reports.
He spoke at the InMerge Innovation Summit held in Baku.
"Kazakhstan has experienced major developments in the digital
sector, bordering on a revolution. It was made feasible by the
advancement of computers, cellphones, and telecommunications, as
well as the promotion of GovTech models. All of this has
considerably increased the prospects for banks and other fintech
firms involved in real estate and money management," he
emphasized.
According to him, the banking system and the government should
work together. If the government is interested in digitalization
and has an optimistic attitude, it can lead to a real
revolution.
The InMerge Innovation Summit has started in Baku on November 30
and will end on December 1.
InMerge, the region's largest innovation summit, is aimed at
bringing together prominent organizations, entrepreneurs, and
investors to debate the topic of innovation and potential
alliances.
