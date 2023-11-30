Kenya: Health Cabinet Secretary Engages With United States Agency For International Development (USAID) On Healthcare And Global Security Initiatives

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Download logo
Cabinet Secretary for Health, Nakhumicha S. Wafula, engaged in discussions today with USAID regarding health aspects, specifically focusing on Universal Health Coverage, Community Health Promotion, and the Global Health Security - One Health Approach.
The primary focus within Universal Health Coverage and Community Health Promotion centered on establishing Patient Care Networks (PCNs) to streamline information dissemination and enhance operational efficiency.
Notably, there was a strong emphasis on empowering Community Health Promoters (CHPs) to enhance accessibility to healthcare services. Regarding Global Health Security - One Health Approach, the discussion revolved around addressing zoonotic diseases like Rift Valley Fever and anthrax.
Initiatives included training CHPs to combat antimicrobial resistance and identify fevers. In anticipation of El Nino-related zoonotic outbreaks, collaboration between the Ministry of Agriculture and the One Health ecosystem was highlighted, specifically referencing Isiolo's state-of-the-art laboratory.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
MENAFN30112023002747001784ID1107515937
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.