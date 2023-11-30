Kenya: Health Cabinet Secretary Engages With United States Agency For International Development (USAID) On Healthcare And Global Security Initiatives

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Cabinet Secretary for Health, Nakhumicha S. Wafula, engaged in discussions today with USAID regarding health aspects, specifically focusing on Universal Health Coverage, Community Health Promotion, and the Global Health Security - One Health Approach.

The primary focus within Universal Health Coverage and Community Health Promotion centered on establishing Patient Care Networks (PCNs) to streamline information dissemination and enhance operational efficiency.

Notably, there was a strong emphasis on empowering Community Health Promoters (CHPs) to enhance accessibility to healthcare services. Regarding Global Health Security - One Health Approach, the discussion revolved around addressing zoonotic diseases like Rift Valley Fever and anthrax.



Initiatives included training CHPs to combat antimicrobial resistance and identify fevers. In anticipation of El Nino-related zoonotic outbreaks, collaboration between the Ministry of Agriculture and the One Health ecosystem was highlighted, specifically referencing Isiolo's state-of-the-art laboratory.

