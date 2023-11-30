Egypt: President El-Sisi Heads To Dubai To Participate In Conference Of The Parties (COP28)

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi heads to Dubai, the United Aran Emirates, to participate in the presidential segment of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the President's participation in COP28 comes upon an invitation extended by President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose country will assume the coming chairmanship of the Conference of the Parties, and in Egypt's capacity as current chair of the conference.

President El-Sisi will focus during the functions of the Dubai Conference on efforts by the Egyptian chairmanship of COP27 over the past year, starting with the Sharm El-Sheikh Summit in November 2022, which was dedicated to issues of interest to developing countries, in general, and African countries, in particular. Those primarily include bolstering efforts toward advancing international climate action and emphasizing the critical need for developed countries to live-up to their pledges, within the framework of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

The President's agenda in Dubai will also include holding meetings with heads of state and government to discuss way to further strengthen frameworks of bilateral cooperation, as well as consultations and exchanges of views and visions on various regional and international issues.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.