Shri Upender Singh Rawat Concurrently Accredited As The Next Ambassador Of India To The Republic Of Burundi

Shri Upender Singh Rawat (IFS:1998), presently High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Uganda, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Burundi, with residence in Kampala.
He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.
