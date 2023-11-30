Shri Upender Singh Rawat Concurrently Accredited As The Next Ambassador Of India To The Republic Of Burundi

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Shri Upender Singh Rawat (IFS:1998), presently High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Uganda, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Burundi, with residence in Kampala.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of External Affairs - Government of India.