Spanish PM: Recognizing Palestine Only Solution Ending Middle East Crisis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID. Nov 30 (KUNA) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez affirmed Thursday that recognizing the State of Palestine was the only solution to end the crisis in the Middle East and achieve peace in the region.

It is in the EU's best interest to address the situation in the Middle East and find a political solution for the crisis through recognizing the State of Palestine for moral and geopolitical reasons, Sanchez said in an interview with Spanish state-owned broadcaster TVE.

"What we are seeing in Gaza is not acceptable," he noted, saying that this crisis may expand to Lebanon, Egypt and Jordan, and cause great instability in the Middle East.

The Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Israeli Ambassador to Madrid last week to protest and reject the "false and unacceptable" accusations directed by the Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen against Sanchez of "supporting terrorism".

Spanish and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo conducted a Middle Eastern tour last week, during which they visited Rafah border crossing and met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and Israeli occupation Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (end)

