Safadi Vows Jordan's Continued Defense Of Palestinian Rights

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 30 (Petra) - Lower House Speaker, Ahmed Safadi, affirmed Jordan's continued defense of the Palestinian right and support to the two-state solution as a guarantee to establish an independent Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.Safadi made the remarks during the House's campaign: "Anti-Violence and Stopping the War on Women and Children in Gaza," held in cooperation with a number of civil society organizations and political parties.Safadi referred to heinous massacres carried out by the Israeli occupation against Gaza's women, children, the elderly, hospitals, schools, mosques and churches.The occupation, he noted, perpetrated true terrorism amid silence of the international community, which requires a review of all concepts of human rights and international law.Safadi added that Jordan will continue to provide assistance to the Palestinian brethren, in continuation of its duty.Since the first day of the brutal aggression, Safadi said His Majesty spoke with the voice of truth and conscience of humanity, by calling to stop the war on Gaza and deliver urgent medical and food aid to the coastal enclave.This effort, he said, was demonstrated by HRH Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II's supervision of the operation to send a second field hospital to Gaza.Safadi added that the King, Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, and Crown Prince presented important contents in clarifying the true picture of the war crimes against the Palestinian people to the international community, referring to Jordan's solidarity and support to Gaza at all levels."We are betting on some organizations' role in performing their humanitarian and moral duty in regard to rights of children and women," he said.Additionally, he called on these bodies working in Jordan to take action against killing, displacement, and massacres that are occurring in an inhuman manner, which contravene divine laws and rights of civilians and innocent people in war.