Selector 2023 Conference Opens In Amman, Showcasing Jordan's Tourism

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 30 (Petra) -- The Selector 2023 conference, hosted by Jordan until December 2, has commenced, gathering the leading French network of independent travel agencies.The Selector 2023 conference serves as a platform for professional communication and highlights the diverse attractions in Jordan, aligning with the Jordan Tourism Board's vision to enhance sustainable and diverse tourism experiences that cater to tourists' preferences.Makram Qais, Chairman of the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) and Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, emphasized that Jordan's organization and hosting of this conference, with the participation of numerous French companies in the tourism sector, underscore the international community's recognition of Jordan's strategic importance in the global tourism scene.Opening the conference, Qaisi highlighted that amid regional turmoil and instability, this event showcases Jordan as the cornerstone of regional and global stability, highlighting Jordan's abundance of religious, historical, and tourist attractions, along with the diversity and richness of Jordanian tourism. The conference is deemed a significant step in strengthening Jordanian-French tourism relations.Fadi Abu Arish, CEO of the company organizing the conference, Al-Thuraya Travel and Tourism Company, underlined the event's significance, stating that it symbolizes Jordan's commitment to presenting its unique features and authentic experiences in the main European market.With about 600 specialists participating, the conference provides a unique opportunity to showcase Jordan's beauty and reaffirm its commitment to offering unparalleled tourism experiences, he noted, saying that this sends a clear message that Jordan remains a safe and attractive destination despite global challenges.Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities statistics reveal a notable increase in the number of French tourists visiting Jordan this year, surpassing 83,672 visitors compared to 63,605 in 2022. French tourists also purchased over 44,891 unified tickets (Jordan Pass), indicating Jordan's popularity and attractiveness as a distinctive tourist destination.