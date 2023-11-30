Sri Lanka achieves preliminary deal with creditors including India, Japan

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Sri Lanka announced that it has achieved a preliminary agreement with a group of creditors, including India and Japan, on debt restructuring, marking a crucial step toward accessing the second installment of a USD2.9 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The agreement, reached with the Official Creditor Committee, addresses approximately USD5.9 billion of Sri Lanka's outstanding public debt. It involves a combination of long-term maturity extension and a reduction in interest rates.



The Finance Ministry's statement highlighted that this agreement will expedite the approval of the IMF Executive Board for the review of Sri Lanka's IMF-supported program, enabling the disbursement of the next tranche of IMF financing, amounting to about USD334 million. In September, the IMF noted signs of economic recovery in Sri Lanka but emphasized the need for improvements in tax administration, the elimination of exemptions, and a crackdown on tax evasion.



Sri Lanka faced a severe economic crisis, declaring bankruptcy in April 2022 with a debt burden exceeding USD83 billion, more than half of which was owed to foreign creditors. The ensuing crisis led to acute shortages of food, fuel, and essential goods, triggering public protests and the removal of then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. In March, the IMF approved a USD2.9 billion bailout package, releasing the initial payment shortly afterward.



To receive the second installment of the bailout, Sri Lanka required assurances from its bilateral creditors. The debt restructuring agreement is seen as a positive development to stabilize the country's financial situation. The Finance Ministry noted that the detailed terms of the debt treatment will be formalized in a memorandum of understanding between Sri Lanka and the creditor committee, co-chaired by India, Japan, and France and consisting of 17 countries. The memorandum will be implemented through bilateral agreements with each committee member in compliance with their respective laws and regulations.

