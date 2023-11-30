Hneifat Checks On Hydroponic Agricultural Project In Mujib District

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Karak, Nov. 30 (Petra)-During a field tour, Minister of Agriculture, Khaled Hneifat, checked on the hydroponic agriculture project in Wadi Mujib in southern Karak governorate on Thursday.
Hneifat said the project operates based on the latest agricultural technology, employs 50 agricultural engineers, and provides appropriate environments to cultivate various crops unseasonably,referring to future plans to grow cut flowers.
The minister pointed to the project's role in reducing unemployment rates among Jordan's agricultural engineers and creating direct and indirect opportunities in the manufacturing fields.
The ministry, he noted, is continuing to implement similar projects in a number of Jordan's governorates and support workers to overcome challenges to achieve agricultural production and sustainability.
