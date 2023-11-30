Verdant Capital Has Advised A Leading United Kingdom (UK) Private Equity Firm On The Sale Of Biyinzika Poultry International Limited

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)
Verdant Capital ( ) has advised a leading UK private equity firm on the sale of Biyinzika Poultry International Limited (“BPIL”), a vertically integrated poultry business in Uganda, to an investor consortium including a US single-family office and a regional industry executive. The sale represented a 100% interest in BPIL.
BPIL was founded in 1990 as a poultry breeder farm and has grown steadily over the years to establish itself as a key player in the Ugandan poultry industry. It is a leading supplier of day-old chicks, poultry feeds, broilers, and branded and unbranded dressed chicken.
It trades under brand names, including Pearl Chicken and Biyinzika Feeds.
The transaction reinforces Verdant Capital's position as a leading advisor to private equity clients in Africa and builds on its market-leading sector competence in advising on transactions in the food and agri-business sector.
In 2023 alone, Verdant Capital has completed three transactions in the food and agri-business sector.
The transaction builds on Verdant Capital's leading pan-African M&A league table positions in recent years, including in 2022, its rankings of fourth and first in the DealMakers pan-African and East African league tables, respectively.
Terms for the transaction were not disclosed.
Verdant Capital is an investment manager and investment bank specialising in the private capital markets and operating on a pan-African basis ( ).
