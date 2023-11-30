Pakistani Court acquits past premier Nawaz Sharif

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the Islamabad High Court in Pakistan acquitted former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a graft case, removing a major obstacle for his potential participation in parliamentary elections scheduled for February. The court's decision comes after it recently reinstated Sharif's right to appeal a 2018 conviction related to the purchase of luxury apartments in London. This move allowed Sharif to return to Pakistan in October after spending four years in self-exile abroad to avoid serving a 10-year prison sentence on corruption charges.



The acquittal in the graft case is a crucial step for Sharif, who served as prime minister three times, as he eyes a return to active politics. However, one more legal hurdle remains for him to clear — another set of graft charges connected to a seven-year sentence for failing to disclose how his family established a steel mill in 1999.



During the court proceedings, Sharif expressed gratitude for the ruling, stating, "I am grateful ... God has made us victorious today." The former prime minister stepped down in 2017 over corruption charges and faced sentencing in 2018, leading to his disqualification from politics as per Pakistani law.



Once freed from legal constraints, Sharif is expected to be a prominent contender in the upcoming parliamentary elections on February 8. He is likely to run for a seat in the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament. The 2018 elections saw the ascent of cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, who succeeded Sharif as prime minister. However, Khan faced a no-confidence vote in April 2022 and is currently serving a three-year prison sentence on corruption charges.



Despite his imprisonment, Khan remains a key opposition figure, and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, continues to have a significant following. In the latest development, Khan nominated lawyer Gohar Khan as the candidate for his party's top post ahead of an internal party election. Notably, Imran Khan, due to his own corruption conviction, is barred from heading his party in the upcoming elections. The political landscape in Pakistan is witnessing dynamic shifts as key figures navigate legal challenges and vie for leadership positions in the run-up to the elections.



