President Ilham Aliyev Approves Signed Agreement With Rwanda

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law on approval of
the "Agreement signed between the Government of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Rwanda", Trend reports.
According to the law, the "Agreement between the Government of
the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of
Rwanda on exemption of holders of diplomatic and service passports
from visa requirements" signed on September 20, 2023 in New York,
was approved.
