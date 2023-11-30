-->


President Ilham Aliyev Approves Signed Agreement With Rwanda


11/30/2023 7:20:36 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a law on approval of the "Agreement signed between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Rwanda", Trend reports.

According to the law, the "Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Rwanda on exemption of holders of diplomatic and service passports from visa requirements" signed on September 20, 2023 in New York, was approved.

