Parliament Discloses Overall Income Of Municipalities In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Municipal
revenues in Azerbaijan amounted to 47.4 million manat ($27.9
million) in 2022, said the Head of the Center for Work with
Municipalities of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan Rahman
Mammadov at a public hearing in the Milli Majlis (Parliament),
Trend reports.
The information was disclosed during a public hearing on the
"Heydar Aliyev's legacy in the development of local democracy,
self-government and regions in Azerbaijan" topic.
Mammadov noted that in 2020-2022, the total budget revenues of
municipalities increased by 12.4 million manat or $72.9 million (35
percent) and local tax revenues by 6 million manat or $3.5 million
(43 percent) compared to 2019.
According to Mammadov, Baku municipalities for the last two
years budget revenues have increased by 58 percent and local tax
revenues by 73 percent.
