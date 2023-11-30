Parliament Discloses Overall Income Of Municipalities In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Municipal revenues in Azerbaijan amounted to 47.4 million manat ($27.9 million) in 2022, said the Head of the Center for Work with Municipalities of the Ministry of Justice of Azerbaijan Rahman Mammadov at a public hearing in the Milli Majlis (Parliament), Trend reports.

The information was disclosed during a public hearing on the "Heydar Aliyev's legacy in the development of local democracy, self-government and regions in Azerbaijan" topic.

Mammadov noted that in 2020-2022, the total budget revenues of municipalities increased by 12.4 million manat or $72.9 million (35 percent) and local tax revenues by 6 million manat or $3.5 million (43 percent) compared to 2019.

According to Mammadov, Baku municipalities for the last two years budget revenues have increased by 58 percent and local tax revenues by 73 percent.

