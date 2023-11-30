Agreement On Unforeseen Situations On Azerbaijani-Russian Border Approved - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the "Agreement
between the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and the Federal Customs Service of the Russian Federation on
cooperation in the field of prevention and liquidation of
consequences of unforeseen circumstances at highway checkpoints on
the Azerbaijani-Russian state border," Trend reports.
Will be updated
