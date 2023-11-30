President Ilham Aliyev Signs Decree Approving Provision On 'Golden Book' And Special Scholarship For Young Talents

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. President Ilham
Aliyev has signed a decree approving the "Provision on 'Golden
Book' and special scholarship for young talents", Trend reports.
The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been
instructed to solve issues arising from this decree.
