This Year, Indemnifications Vastly Inflowed Azerbaijani Budget - Deputy Prosecutor General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Stemming from
investigative actions carried out by Azerbaijani Prosecutor's
Office authorities in the first ten months of the current year, the
state budget received compensation for total damage on completed
criminal cases in the amount of 19.5 million manat ($11.4 million),
Deputy Prosecutor General Heydar Mammadov said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the international conference "Human Rights: 75 Baku
Conference: Promoting Universality and Indivisibility to Address
Global and National Challenges," dedicated to the 75th anniversary
of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, held in Baku.
Heydar Mammadov also emphasized that the information system
"Electronic Prosecutor's Office," established by the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan's Decree dated May 7, 2021, to ensure
the application of modern information and communication
technologies in the prosecutor's office's activities, is currently
being used effectively.
The Deputy Prosecutor General noted that this initiative
protects human and citizen rights and freedoms, expands chances to
apply to the Prosecutor's Office, increases efficiency and openness
of the Prosecutor's Office, and prevents cases of delay and
abuse.
Baku hosts the international conference "Human Rights: 75 Baku
Conference: Promoting Universality and Indivisibility to Address
Global and National Challenges," dedicated to the 75th anniversary
of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. The conference is
jointly organized by the Office of the Commissioner for Human
Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan, the UN Office in Azerbaijan,
and the Bar Association.
Representatives of state structures, international
organizations, and civil society institutions take part in the
conference.
Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN30112023000187011040ID1107515716
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.