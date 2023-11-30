State Loans Issued For Agriculture To Be Guaranteed In Azerbaijan - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a Decree "On Amendments
to the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On
Improvement of State Support to Agriculture and Leasing Activity in
the Agrarian Sphere" and settlement of some issues related to the
use of funds of the Agrarian Credit and Development Agency under
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Agriculture", Trend reports.
According to the Decree, the state guarantee and interest
subsidy provided in accordance with the rule approved by Part 1 of
this Decree shall apply to all credit agreements concluded with the
state guarantee until January 1, 2028.
The full text of the Decree is available here .
