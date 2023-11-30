Bp Set Out To Reap Zero Emissions By 2050 - Vice President

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. bp aims to
achieve zero emissions by 2050, bp's Vice President for External
Affairs and Communications in the Caspian region, Bakhtiyar
Aslanbayli said, Trend reports.
He spoke at the "Top of Industrial Safety 2023" event held in
Baku.
"bp aims to become a zero-emissions company by 2050 or even
earlier and is actively revising its strategy and approach to reach
this goal.
Instead of entirely exiting the conventional oil and gas
business, the bp spokesperson stated that the corporation intends
to change its focus to oil and gas production with considerable
emission reductions.
"As part of this transformation, bp has outlined plans to invest
about $9 billion a year until 2030 to develop the oil and gas
sector," Aslanbayli added.
The "Top of Industrial Safety 2023" event taking place in Baku
is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of national leader Heydar
Aliyev and is held for the first time in Azerbaijan under the joint
organization of the Azerbaijan Industrial Safety Association and
the Azerbaijan State Research Institute for Occupational Safety and
Health.
