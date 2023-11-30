Azerbaijani Gymnast Has Chance To Qualify For Olympic Games - Head Coach

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Member of the
Azerbaijani national women's gymnastics team Nazanin Teymurova has
a real chance to qualify for the Olympic Games, Head coach of the
Azerbaijani national team on women's artistic gymnastics Olga
Barkalava told journalists, Trend reports.
"The upcoming competitions for seniors are the stages of the
World Cup, based on the results of which we plan to qualify for the
Olympic Games. Also, a very serious start is the European
Championship, where both juniors and seniors will participate. We
will participate in all world cups, and Nazanin Teymurova has a
real chance to qualify for the Olympic Games through the stages of
the Cup, as well as through the European Championship," she
said.
Barkalava emphasized that within two days in the auxiliary hall
of the National Gymnastics Arena the 7th championship of Azerbaijan
and Baku championship on women's artistic gymnastics is held, where
24 athletes participate.
"Based on the results of these competitions, we will plan the
roster of the national team for next year, as well as the roster of
the team that will participate in the European Championships in
2024. Therefore, the results of these competitions will tell us a
lot in terms of the upcoming work," she added.
The 28th Azerbaijan Championship and Baku Open Championship in
men's artistic gymnastics and the 7th Azerbaijan Championship and
Baku Open Championship in women's artistic gymnastics are held in
the auxiliary hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from
November 30 to December 1, 2023.
The competitions are attended by 60 athletes representing Ojag
Sports Club, Specialized Children and Youth School of Olympic
Reserve for Gymnastics, Olympic Sports Complex in Sumgayit, Zira
Cultural Center, and the sports department in Balakan.
